(WATKF) (OTCMKTS:WATKF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of (WATKF) (OTCMKTS:WATKF – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.17. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.
(WATKF) Stock Performance
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on (WATKF) (WATKF)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for (WATKF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (WATKF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.