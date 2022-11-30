WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,460,000 after buying an additional 249,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,605,000 after buying an additional 117,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 897,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after buying an additional 35,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Insider Activity

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,101,513. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,101,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $106,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 550,271 shares of company stock valued at $37,174,225 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTSI opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.92. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

