WCM Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in NICE in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in NICE by 440.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on NICE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $186.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $312.00.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

