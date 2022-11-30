WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 863,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,028 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of Freshworks worth $11,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Freshworks by 1,017.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 711,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 177.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 153,064 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 22.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after acquiring an additional 636,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 200,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $2,921,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,749.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and sold 92,229 shares valued at $1,277,450. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

