WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 37,501 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,501 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avient by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 565.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avient from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.54. Avient Co. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.82 million. Avient had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

