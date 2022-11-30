Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for iA Financial (IAFNF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of iA Financial (OTCMKTS: IAFNF) in the last few weeks:

11/10/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$82.00 to C$80.00.

11/10/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$88.00 to C$84.00.

11/10/2022 – iA Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$89.00.

11/10/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00.

11/10/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$81.00 to C$80.00.

10/28/2022 – iA Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00.

iA Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $54.68 on Wednesday. 7 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.21. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.27 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

