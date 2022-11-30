Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,101,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,684 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.51% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $284,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $112.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.93.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In related news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,403 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,160. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average of $88.24. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.88%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

