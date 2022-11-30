Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,504,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,248 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.75% of Dover worth $303,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,688,503,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Dover by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,304,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,506,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,906 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

NYSE:DOV opened at $139.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

