Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,287,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,261 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $262,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,062,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 204,716 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,149,000. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 1,222,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGX opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

