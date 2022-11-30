Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,160,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.46% of Zoetis worth $371,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $147.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

