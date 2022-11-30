Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 164,545 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,057,407 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 164,545 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.41% of FedEx worth $239,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $177.82 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.07.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.04.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

