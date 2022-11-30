Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 93,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,898. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 460.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 550,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the period.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

