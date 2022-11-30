Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 43.6% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 93,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,898. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $14.53.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
