Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:WIW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 183,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,990. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $13.73.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
