Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PAI opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $16.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 73.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

