Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Shares of PAI opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $16.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95.
Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.
