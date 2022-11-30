Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

Western Copper and Gold stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.82 million, a PE ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.