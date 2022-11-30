Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $11.18 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 352.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

