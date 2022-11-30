Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Hits New 1-Year High at $244.93

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $244.93 and last traded at $244.71, with a volume of 19036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $238.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,306,249 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after purchasing an additional 528,712 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,260,466,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,929,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,369,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,982,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $443,241,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

