WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 143,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGRE. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 919,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 138,749 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 37,931 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGRE traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,668. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $28.83.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

