WOO Network (WOO) Price Hits $0.13

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One WOO Network token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market cap of $149.85 million and approximately $16.99 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network was first traded on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,366,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,801,995 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

