Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of Woodward worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Woodward by 46.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, CFO Mark D. Hartman sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $488,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Woodward Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Woodward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Woodward from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

Woodward stock opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.26 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.84%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

