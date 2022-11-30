WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0439

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $439.11 million and approximately $5.22 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $304.72 or 0.01774313 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012169 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00029395 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00039618 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000535 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $308.66 or 0.01797279 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.