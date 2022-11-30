WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0439

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $439.11 million and approximately $5.22 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04389548 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $9.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

