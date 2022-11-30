WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.48. 10,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,028. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $483,769.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,621 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,584,000 after buying an additional 992,425 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth $46,177,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,044,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,975,000 after buying an additional 706,926 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,668,000 after buying an additional 695,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.