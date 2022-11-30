X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

X Financial Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE XYF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 42,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,106. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $120.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. X Financial has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.34.

Get X Financial alerts:

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $125.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

X Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X Financial stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of X Financial ( NYSE:XYF Get Rating ) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.16% of X Financial worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.