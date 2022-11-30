XLMedia (LON:XLM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.70

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 20.70 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 16.08 ($0.19). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 276,259 shares trading hands.

XLMedia Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.00.

About XLMedia

(Get Rating)

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.