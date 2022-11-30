Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.0-$101.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.44 million. Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.04 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,167. The company has a market capitalization of $657.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Yext by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Yext by 1,139.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Yext by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.