Zcash Price Tops $43.66 on Major Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 30th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $690.48 million and $47.01 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $43.66 or 0.00256036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcash has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00087269 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,815,594 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.