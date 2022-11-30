ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) Shares Up 0.1%

ZCL Composites Inc. (TSE:ZCL – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.00 and last traded at C$10.00. 53,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 135,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.99.

ZCL Composites Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$305.61 million and a P/E ratio of 23.92.

About ZCL Composites

ZCL Composites Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also manufactures and distributes liquid storage systems, including fiberglass storage tanks and related products and accessories; and produces and sells in-situ fiberglass tank and tank lining systems, and three dimensional glass fabric materials.

