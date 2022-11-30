ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.0377 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 30th. ZClassic has a market cap of $350,325.21 and approximately $18.85 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00252188 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00088901 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00058442 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002908 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

