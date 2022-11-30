Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. National Pension Service grew its position in Loews by 2,042.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Loews by 5,286.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 264,481 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Loews by 129.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 458,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,152,000 after purchasing an additional 258,714 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Loews by 82.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 562,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,363,000 after purchasing an additional 254,589 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Loews by 495.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after buying an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Loews stock opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.
Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.
