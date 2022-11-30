Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of KLA by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 57,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.28.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $374.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.08 and its 200 day moving average is $339.10. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.32.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

