Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,487,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 120,420 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,139,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $18,389,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $228.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.39. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

