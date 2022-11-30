Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $117,183,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,796,000.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,559.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,213 shares of company stock worth $11,061,739. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $239.91 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $140.65 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

