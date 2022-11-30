Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $19.43 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,377 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $19,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,847 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MPC opened at $123.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.75 and a 12 month high of $127.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.55.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.71.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,270. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

