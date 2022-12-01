1,682 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the first quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

UPS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.32 and its 200-day moving average is $180.89.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

