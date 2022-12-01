2,427 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 21.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $1,914,028.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 10,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,028.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,251 shares of company stock worth $12,739,406. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $189.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $190.21.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

