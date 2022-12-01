263,850 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Acquired by Kestrel Investment Management Corp

Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 263,850 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,000. Tri Pointe Homes comprises about 2.6% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Tri Pointe Homes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPH. TheStreet lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

About Tri Pointe Homes

TPH stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.93. 20,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.40. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

