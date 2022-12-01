3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,228,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 3,444,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
TRSBF stock remained flat at $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3SBio has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.
