3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,228,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the October 31st total of 3,444,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

3SBio Price Performance

TRSBF stock remained flat at $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3SBio has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

3SBio Company Profile

3SBio Inc, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; YISAIPU, a tumor necrosis factor for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriasis; EPIAO and SEPO recombinant human erythropoietins to treat anemia; and Cipterbin for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy.

