7digital Group (LON:7DIG) Shares Up 7.7%

7digital Group plc (LON:7DIG – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 4,055,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,242,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.53 million and a PE ratio of -3.50.

7digital Group plc operates as a digital music technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Licensing, Content, and Creative. The Licensing division engages in the creation of software solutions for managing and delivering digital content; and the provision of an API based platform for third parties to create digital music.

