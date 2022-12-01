7Pixels Trading Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $61.39 million and approximately $31,019.18 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for $3.79 or 0.00022411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 7Pixels has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.7234554 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $31,560.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

