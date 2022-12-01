8,951 Shares in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,397 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,931,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,429,000 after buying an additional 190,434 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,791. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.14 and a 12 month high of $151.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average is $111.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on IFF. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.69.

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.