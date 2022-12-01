A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives $61.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several research firms have commented on AOS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,112 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after acquiring an additional 589,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,248,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

