ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Position Lowered by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in ABB were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ABB by 913.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after buying an additional 1,093,300 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in ABB by 3,098.9% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after buying an additional 624,764 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in ABB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,249,000 after buying an additional 403,624 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,782,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Price Performance

NYSE ABB opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

ABB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.54.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

