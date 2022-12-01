Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $337.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Accenture Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $300.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.62. The firm has a market cap of $189.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 8,424 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.66, for a total value of $2,204,223.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,575 shares in the company, valued at $935,434.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,306,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

