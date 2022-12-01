Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) CEO Purchases $999,999.84 in Stock

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) CEO Chris Schelling bought 819,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,712,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,285.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Acer Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACER traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 394,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,190. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $3.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 99,335 shares during the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease; ACER-801 (osanetant) for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms; and ACER-2820 (emetine), a host-directed therapy against a variety of infectious diseases, including COVID-19.

