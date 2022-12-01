Achain Trading 0% Higher This Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $113,379.62 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00025192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005929 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004929 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005171 BTC.

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

