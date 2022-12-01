Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the October 31st total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Acme United

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acme United by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acme United by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acme United Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49. Acme United has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $36.07.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Acme United ( NYSEAMERICAN:ACU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acme United from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acme United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

