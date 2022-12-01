Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Down 5.7%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 9,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 561,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Adecoagro Trading Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $872.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adecoagro

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous Not Available dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,060,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 4.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 64.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,342,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 623.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,297,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,375 shares in the last quarter.

Adecoagro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.