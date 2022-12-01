Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,379.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

