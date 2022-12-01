aelf Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, aelf has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000714 BTC on exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $64.02 million and $4.68 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005897 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00008092 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,291,499 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

