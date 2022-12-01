Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 19,447 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total value of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56.

On Thursday, October 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $27,532,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $102.14 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. abrdn plc increased its position in Airbnb by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Airbnb by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.